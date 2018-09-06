BPSC Postpones Application Date For 30th Bihar Judicial Services

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the application schedule for the 30th Bihar Judicial Services Examination. The application process which was to start on September 8 initially, will now start on September 11. The rest of the dates have also been postponed consequently. The exam date has not been announced yet. The number of vacancies available for recruitment under the 30th Judicial Services Exam is 349.

The changed dates stand as such:

Online registration commencement: September 11, 2018

Last date for online registration: October 1, 2018

Last date for payment of application fee: October 6, 2018

Last date for online application: October 12, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have LLB or equivalent degree from an institute recognized by Bar Council of India. Candidates will also have to produce letter issued form the concerned institute that they are recognized by Bar Council of India, otherwise the candidate's application will be rejected.

The lower age limit is 22 years and upper age limit is 35 years.

Application Process

The registration and application process will be conducted on the Commission's official website. The application fee is Rs. 600 except for SC, ST, PwD, and Women candidates form Bihar for whom the application fee is Rs. 150.

