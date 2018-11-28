BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims Admit Card Released; Where, How To Download

BPSC has released the admit card for 64th Civil Services Prelims exam which will be conducted on December 16, 2018. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website. The BPSC Civil Services Prelims admit card will be available for download till December 14, 2018 and candidates are advised to download their respective admit cards as soon as possible and not wait till the last date to do so.

Candidates must note that the admit cards could be downloaded by logging into their respective candidate profile on the BPSC Online Application Portal. The direct link to access the portal is here.

BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims Exam Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website: www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step two: Enter your user name, password, and captcha code correctly.

Step three: Click on login.

Step four: Find and download your admit card from the dashboard.

After downloading the admit card, check all the details mentioned. There are two pages to the admit card and both should be downloaded. The first page will have details of the candidate and exam details. The second page will have important instructions to be followed by the candidate. Read the instructions carefully and follow them on the exam day.

In case a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading their admit card, they can contact the Commission's office on all working days between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The helpline number is 0612-2215795, and 09297739013.

The exam will be conducted in a single session on December 16, 2018 at 808 exam centres distributed across 35 districts in Bihar.

Click here for more Jobs News