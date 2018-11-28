BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims Exam Admit Card Today At Bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for 64th Civil Services Prelims Exam today. The admit cards will be released on BPSC official website. The admit cards will be available for download till December 14, 2018. The exam has been scheduled for December 16, 2018. The application process for the BPSC 64th Civil Services exam concluded in September.

BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims Exam Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the download admit card link on the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration number and other required details.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

The BPSC Civil Services Prelims exam will be an objective type exam which will be conducted for two hours duration. The exam will be conducted at 808 exam centres distributed across 35 districts in Bihar.

Those who qualify in the Prelims exam will have to appear in the Main examination. The last stage of the selection process will be interview which will be conducted only for those candidates who qualify in the main exam.

Meanwhile, the commission is conducting interview for the candidates who qualified in the 60th-62nd Common Combined Competitive Main Exam. The interview process will be over on December 12, 2018.

On the other hand candidates who qualified for the 63rd Common Combined Competitive Main Exam are awaiting exam programme and other updates. It is expected to be released soon.

Click here for more Jobs News