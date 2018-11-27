BPSC 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam Admit Card Tomorrow

BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelim Exam Admit Card will be released tomorrow. BPSC will conduct the 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on December 16, 2018 in one session. The admit cards for all the candidates who completed the application process successfully can download their admit cards from tomorrow.

The BPSC Civil Services Prelims exam admit card will have two pages. The first page will have details of the candidate and exam details. The second page will have important instructions to be followed by the candidate.

In case a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading their admit card, they can contact the Commission's office on all working days between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The helpline number is 0612-2215795, and 09297739013.

The last date to download the admit cards is December 14, 2018. Candidates are advised to not wait till the eleventh hour to download their admit cards and download their call letters as soon as possible.

The 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be an objective type exam with questions from General Knowledge topics such as General Science, Current Affairs of National and International importance, History of India and History of Bihar, Geography, Geography of Bihar and Important Rivers, State Affair and Economy of India, Changes in Economy of Bihar after Independence, National Freedom Struggle and Bihar's role in it, and question to test general mental ability of a candidate.

The exam will be of two hours duration and will carry 150 marks. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims exam will have to appear in the Main exam which will be conducted later.

