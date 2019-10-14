Shriyansh Tiwari Tops 63rd Bihar Civil Services Exam

BPSC 63rd Civil Services result announced

Shriyansh Tiwari has topped the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 63rd state Civil Services. The Commission has released the final result for the 63rd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The interview for 924 shortlisted candidates was conducted from August 27 to September 15, 2019. 824 candidates appeared for the interview and 355 have qualified.

Shriyansh Tiwari has been selected for the Bihar Administrative Services. Anurag Kumar has secured second rank and has been selected for Bihar Police Service. Top three has been rounded off by Meraj Jamil who has been selected for the Bihar Administrative Services.

Among girls, Sunidhi is the topper. With rank 4 she has been selected for the Bihar Administrative Services. Shriya Saloni has secured rank 5 and has been selected as Labour Enforcement Officer. The third topper among girls is Archana Kumari, who has secured 6th rank and has also been selected as Labour Enforcement Officer.

The cut off marks for unreserved category is 504 for written exam and 588 for final exam and for unreserved female category is 494 for written exam and 575 for final exam.

The final merit list was prepared on the basis of candidate's performance ion the main examination and interview. Candidates can check the final result from the official BPSC website.

The marks sheet of all the candidates who appeared for the 63rd BPSC Main exam will be released on the commission's website soon.

