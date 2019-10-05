30th Bihar Judicial Services Main Exam Result Declared, 1080 Qualify

Bihar judicial services main exam result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 1080 candidates have qualified the main written exam for 30th Bihar Judicial Services selection. The exam was held from June 7 to June 12. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result and the roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the interview. The Commission is yet to announce the interview date, however it has tentatively scheduled it in the third week of October.

Download Result

Candidates who had qualified the preliminary exam had appeared for the main written exam. The prelims was held on November 27-28 and a total of 17610 candidates had appeared for the exam.

On the basis of their performance in the prelims, a total of 3704 candidates were shortlisted to take the main exam. BPSC had to revise the prelims result following an order from the Supreme Court. Due to revision in the prelims result, it had to postpone the Judicial Services main exam. The exam was initially scheduled to be held in February.

Meanwhile the Commission is yet to release the admit card of the 65th civil services exam which is scheduled to be held on October 15. Reportedly more than 4 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. The admit card will be available on the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

