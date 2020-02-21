Bihar Combined Competitive Exam Result Expected In March First Week

The result of 65th Bihar Combined Competitive preliminary exam is expected in March.

The result of 65th Bihar Combined Competitive preliminary exam is expected to be announced in first week of March. The exam was conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission on October 15, 2019. The exam was re-conducted on February 17 for candidates with multiple disabilities. Recently the Commission has opened the answer key objection submission window for such candidates and the last date for this is February 27 after which the window will be closed.

Candidates submitting an objection on the answer key are also required to submit adequate proof to support their objection, that is the candidates will need to provide name of book, publication, page number etc. for the correct answer as per their claim.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to take the main exam, which is scheduled to be held in June.

The preliminary exam comprised questions from General Science, Current events of National and International importance, Special features of history of India and Bihar, General Geography, Main geographical features of Bihar and its important rivers, Polity and Economy of Bihar, Main changes in the economy of Bihar after independence, National freedom struggle and Bihar's contribution to it, and questions to test General Mental Ability.

Reportedly more than 4 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which is equivalent to the state level civil services exam. The exam was held at 718 exam centres under 35 district headquarters.

Through these exams, the Commission will recommend candidates for appointment against 434 vacancies available in various services and posts in the state government.

Click here for more Jobs News