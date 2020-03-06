Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Announces Jobs For Engineers

BPSC will select and recommend candidates for the post on the basis of a written exam.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited application for recruitment to Assistant Engineer post (civil discipline) in the Road Construction Department. Total 31 vacancies have been announced by the BPSC. Graduate engineers between 21-37 years of age are eligible for the post. The upper age limit varies for different reserved categories; candidates can check the same from the official job notification. The application process for the recruitment will begin on March 11. Candidates can fill and submit the application form, online, at the Commission's website till March 25.

BPSC will select and recommend candidates for the post on the basis of a written exam. Candidates have to secure minimum 40% pass mark to qualify the exam. The pass mark criteria varies for different reserved groups.

BPSC To Announce 65th Bihar Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam Soon

Also, the Commission is expected to release the notification for 66th Bihar Combined Competitive (preliminary) Exam anytime soon. As per the exam calendar released by the BPSC, the exam will be held in the last week of June. This year the BPSC exam will be earlier than it was held last year. The 65th edition of the exam was held on October 15 and was re-conducted for candidates with multiple disabilities on February 17. The result for 65th Bihar Combined Competitive (preliminary) Exam can be expected in March first week.

