BPSC Announces Judical Services Prelims Date. Check Here

BPSC will conduct Judicial Services examination on August 9.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the prelims date for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Examination. The Commission will conduct the BPSC Judicial Services examination on August 9. The application process was concluded on June 3. BPSC had announced 221 vacancies in March for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Grade) to be filled through Judicial Services exam.

The prelim exam will be held for two papers - General knowledge, and law. Candidates who qualify in the prelim exam will then be called for a main exam followed by an interview. Final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in main exam and interview.

The Commission has also released the dates for 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive exam (also known as Bihar Civil Services exam) today.

According to the revised dates annnounced by the Commission, the BPSC Civil Services Main examinations will be held on August 4, August 5 and August 7.

A notification in this regard has been release by the Commission on its official website. The BPSC held the registration process for this Civil Services exam till May 4.

The Commission in its notification has also said more details on the BPSC examination and timing will be released online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Last week, the BPSC announced the result for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam. Gaurav Kumar Kashyap has topped in the BPSC Assistant Engineer exam. The final merit list of candidates who have been successful in the exam is available on the Commission's official website.

BPSC held the main exam for Assistant Engineer selection from August 5 to August 9, 2020. Total 1006 candidates appeared for the exam and Commission shortlisted 271 candidates for the interview process. The interview process was held from June 15 to June 19, 2020 and 269 candidates appeared for the interview.

Click here for more Jobs News