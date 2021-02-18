Bihar Judicial Service Main Exam In April, Registration Begins Tomorrow

BPSC is likely to conduct the Judicial Service main exam from April 8

The registration process for the 31st Bihar Judicial Service main exam will begin on February 19, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified. The Bihar Judicial Service main exam is likely to begin on April 8, the BPSC has said.

BPSC Judicial Service Main Exam Application Form Details

A total of 2,379 candidates are eligible to appear for this exam based on the marks obtained by them in the preliminary exam which was held in December, 2020. The application submission window will remain open till March 18. The Commission has asked the candidates to submit relevant documents by speed post or registered post by March 25.

The main exam would have questions from general knowledge including current affairs, elementary general science, general Hindi, general English, law of evidence and procedure. The cut-off mark in Hindi and English paper is 30%, failing to obtain this would disqualify the candidate in the exam.

The exam would also have three optional papers out of commercial law, law of contracts and tors, law of trusts and specific relief, law of transfer of property and principles of equity, Hindu law and Muhammadan law and constitutional and administrative law of India.

Candidates who qualify in the main exam will appear for the interview which would carry a total of 100 marks.

A total of 221 vacancies in the judicial service will be filled.

