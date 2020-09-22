BPSC to conduct Bihar Judicial Services prelims exam on October 7

The preliminary examination for selection to Bihar Judicial Services will be held on October 7. The exam will be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in two shifts-11 am to 1.30 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm.

The admit cards for this exam will be made available on the website of the Commission a week before the exam date. "Candidates will not be sent the admit card by post," BPSC has said in the notification which it has released on its website.

The BPSC has released the list of candidates, belonging to general and EWS category, whose application forms have been rejected. Among these candidates are 252 candidates who have been rejected for being over-age for the post. The upper age limit for applying to this job is 35 years. The application forms is 20 candidates have also been rejected as these candidates are less than 22 years which is the minimum age limit for being eligible for this job.

The Commission has also notified that it will conduct the exams for selection of Assistant Engineers from December. The exam will be held till April, 2021.

66th Bihar Combined Competitive examination has been scheduled to be held on December 27. A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through this exam in various departments and organisations under the Bihar state government. The minimum educational qualification for this exam is graduation. Age limit for the exam varies for different categories; candidates can check it from the job notification. Application forms for the exam will be available from September 28. Candidates can apply latest by October 20.

