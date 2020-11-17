Bihar Judicial Services Exam On December 6, Admit Cards Next Week

BPSC Judicial Services exam will be held on December 6.

The preliminary exam for the Bihar Judicial Services will be held on December 6, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has said through a notification which is available on its website. Admit cards for the exam will be available from November 23, it has also mentioned in the notification.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the BPSC admit card from the official website using their registration details and date of birth.

The exam will be held in two sessions. The general awareness paper will be held from 11.30 am to 1 pm and the law paper will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

BPSC will select candidates through a preliminary exam, a main exam, and interview.

The preliminary exam will comprise two papers - General knowledge and law. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be called for a main exam and interview. The final merit list will be based on the marks scored in the main exam and interview.

A total of 221 vacancies will be filled through these exams.

Meanwhile, the BPSC will conduct the main exam for the 65th combined competitive exam on November 25, 26, and 28.

The interview for the 64th combined competitive exam will begin on December 1.

The preliminary test for the 66th combined competitive exam will be held on December 27.

