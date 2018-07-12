BPSC Recruitment 2018: Answer Key Released For 63rd Combined Competitive Prelim Exam; Objections Invited

BPSC has released the answer key for the competitive exam conducted on July 1

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the preliminary answer keys for the 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam which was held on July 1, 2018. The answer keys are available on the official BPSC website. The answer key has been released for all booklet series for General Studies paper. Apart form the answer keys, the commission has also invited objection from candidates on the answer key.

How to check BPSC Preliminary Exam Answer Key?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the answer key link for general studies.

Step three: Answer key will open in pdf format. Download and check.

The commission has also uploaded the objection form on the official website. Any candidate who wishes to object to the answer given in the key will have to submit the same in the proforma given on the website.

The last date to submit the objections is July 25, 2018 till 5:00 pm. The objections should be sent to the following address:

Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna - 800001

The candidate must also send their name, roll number and address along with the objection. It should be sent via speed post and must mention the name of the examination on the envelope.

