BPSC Re-Extends Application Deadline For Various Recruitment

BPSC has re-extended application deadline for various recruitment

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has again extended application dates for several recruitment exams. The recruitments for which dates have been extended include BPSC Civil Services Main exam, Assistant Engineer recruitment, and Mineral Development Officer recruitment.

The registration date for Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment with Road Construction Department, Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment, and Assistant Engineer recruitment with Urban Development and Housing Department has been extended till June 20. Applicants will be allowed to pay application fee till June 24 and apply for the exam till June 30.

Application fee payment date for 65th BPSC Combined Main Exam has been extended till June 24 and candidates can apply till June 30.

The last date to send hard copy of application forms with required documents to the Commission office is July 4, 2002. The application form must be sent via speed post or registered post.

The Commission has also reopened the application window for Mineral Development Officer recruitment. The registration link will be available from June 19 to June 23, 2020. Payment process will conclude on June 27 and application process will end on June 30, 2020. The last date to send hard copy of the application form and documents is July 7, 2020.

Click here for more Jobs News