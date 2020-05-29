BPSC Extends Application Deadline For Assistant Engineer Recruitment

BPSC has extended application deadline for Assistant Engineer recruitment

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the application date for Assistant Engineer recruitment announced in April 2020 for Urban Development and Housing Department of Bihar Government. The registration process was scheduled to conclude on May 18 but has now been extended till June 8, 2020.

Candidates who register for the recruitment exam have to pay application fee by June 18 and complete application form submission by June 24, 2020.

After submitting the application form, candidates need to send hard copy of their application form and other required documents to the Commission office by 5 pm on June 30. The application forms must be sent via speed post or registered post.

BPSC had announced Assistant Engineer recruitment in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines in April. There were 192 vacancies for Civil Engineers, 61 vacancies for Mechanical Engineer, and 2 vacancies for Electrical Engineers.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment on the basis of performance in a written exam. The written exam will be held for six papers out of which four papers would be compulsory and two will be optional.

The four compulsory papers include general English, General Hindi, General Studies, and General Engineering Science. The optional paper will be discipline-specific. All papers will have objective questions. All papers would be of one hour duration and carry 100 marks each.

