BPSC Extends Application Deadline For Mineral Development Officer Recruitment

BPSC has extended the application deadline for Mineral Development Officer recruitment

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the application process for Mineral Development Officer recruitment. BPSC had announced Mineral Development Officer recruitment on 20 vacancies in the Mines and Geology Department of Bihar Government. The application process for the recruitment concluded in May but has been re-opened.

As per the revised application deadline, eligible candidates can register for the recruitment process between June 5 and June 11, 2020.

After registration, candidates are required to pay application fee by June 18, 2020. After paying application fee, candidates will be allowed to fill application form till June 25.

After filling the application form online, candidates need to send in hard copy of the application form along with required documents to the commission office by 5 pm on June 30, 2020.

To be eligible for this recruitment, a candidate must have a 2nd class M.Sc. degree in Geology/ Applied Geology or an M.Tech. in Geology or a degree in Mining Engineering.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limits is 37 years for general category, 40 years for Backward Classes, OBC, and general category women candidates, and 42 years for SC and ST category candidates.

Selection will be done based on candidates' performance in a written examination and interview. Only candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for interview round.

Click here for more Jobs News