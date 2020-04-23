BPSC Announces Mineral Development Officer Recruitment, Application Begins In May

BPSC has announced Mineral Development Officer recruitment and will begin application in May

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released recruitment notification for the post of Mineral Development Officer in the Mines and Geology Department of Bihar Government. The Commission has notified 20 vacancies.

The registration process for the recruitment exam will begin on May 4 and conclude on May 18.

The application fee payment will begin on May 4 and conclude on May 25. Eligible candidates will be able to fill application form online only after payment of application fee. Last date to fill application form is June 2, 2020.

After filling the application form online, candidates need to send in hard copy of the application form along with required documents to the commission office by June 10, 2020.

To be eligible for this recruitment, a candidate must have a 2nd class M.Sc. degree in Geology/ Applied Geology or an M.Tech. in Geology or a degree in Mining Engineering.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limits is 37 years for general category, 40 years for Backward Classes, OBC, and general category women candidates, and 42 years for SC and ST category candidates.

Selection will be done based on candidates' performance in a written examination and interview. Only candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for interview round.

Written examination will be held for three subjects - General Knowledge, Mining or Geology, and Mineral Policy and related Acts. Each paper will be objective in nature with 100 questions and will be of 90 minutes' duration.

Click here for more Jobs News