Bihar: Judicial Service Main Exam In April, Assistant Engineer Exam Postponed

BPSC judicial services main written exam will be held from April 8 to 12.

The Bihar Judicial service main exam will be held from April 8 to April 12, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified. The Assistant Engineer exam which was scheduled to be held in April, has been postponed, the Commission has also said. Through this exam the Commission would select Assistant Engineers in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines. "New dates for the Assistant Engineer exam will be announced later," the Commission has added.

A total of 221 vacancies in the judicial service will be filled through the Bihar Judicial Service exam which comprises three phases-preliminary exam, main written exam and interview.

For the Bihar Judicial Service main exam, a total of 2,379 candidates are eligible to appear based on the marks obtained by them in the preliminary exam which was held in December, 2020.

The admit card for the Bihar Judicial Service exam will be available from March 25, onwards.

The main exam would have questions from general knowledge including current affairs, elementary general science, general Hindi, general English, law of evidence and procedure.

The cut-off mark in Hindi and English paper is 30%, failing to obtain this would disqualify the candidate in the exam. Candidates who qualify in the main exam will appear for the interview which would carry a total of 100 marks.

The exam would also have three optional papers out of commercial law, law of contracts and tors, law of trusts and specific relief, law of transfer of property and principles of equity, Hindu law and Muhammadan law and constitutional and administrative law of India.

Click here for more Jobs News