Bihar: Recruitment For Child Development Project Officer Begins This Week, Graduates Eligible

BPSC child development project officer recruitment begins on March 5.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications to fill 55 posts of Child Development Project Officer under the state government's social welfare department. Application forms are available on the official website of the Commission which the candidates can fill and submit from March 5 to April 1.

The minimum educational qualification required for this post is graduation. The lower and upper age limit for being eligible to apply for this post is 21 and 37 years, respectively. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given as per government rules, the Commission has said in the job notice.

The pay scale of this post is Rs 53100-167800.

The BPSC will select candidates on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main written exam and an interview.

The preliminary exam will consist of a general studies paper which will carry a total of 150 marks. The exam will be of 2 hours duration and will be objective type based.

The main exam will have questions from general Hindi, general studies and from an optional paper. The optional papers are home science, psychology, socialogy, and labour and social welfare. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks and will be descriptive in nature.

The interview round will be of 120 marks in total.

