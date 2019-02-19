BPSC Extends Last Date To Register For Assistant Engineer Main Exam

BPSC has extended last date to register for Assistant Engineer Main exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date to register for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Main examination. Now, eligible candidates will be able to register for the Main exam online till tomorrow, i.e. February 20, 2019. Earlier the candidates had been given only a week's window to complete the registration process for Main examination.

Now, as per the revised schedule, candidates will be able to pay examination fee from February 23 to February 27, 2019. The link to fill application forms will be activated after 11:00 am on the next day of paying application fee.

After completing the application process, candidates will have to send the hard copy of the application form along with required documents to the Commission's office. The last date for the hard copy of the application form to reach Commission's office is March 13, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

BPSC had released the result for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Prelims examination on January 30, 2019. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary examination only can submit application for the Main examination as per the schedule mentioned above.

Candidates would be able to register through the online application portal of BPSC, www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Assistant Engineer, Civil Mains (Written) Competitive Examination will be conducted for 6 papers out of which 4 will be compulsory and 2 will be optional. Out of the 4 compulsory papers, 3 papers (General English, General Hindi, and General Studies) will be completely objective. One compulsory paper for Civil Engineering will be 50% objective and 50% subjective. The two optional papers will also be 50% objective and 50% subjective.

