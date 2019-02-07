BPSC Begins Registration For Assistant Engineer, Civil Mains (Written) Examination

BPSC has begun registration process for Assistant Engineer, Civil Mains Examination

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begun the online registration process for Assistant Engineer, Civil Mains (Written) Competitive Examination. The commission had conducted the preliminary examination for 1284 Assistant Engineer vacancies on September 15, 2018. The result for the Preliminary examination was released on January 30, 2019.

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination can submit application for the Main examination as per the schedule given below:

Commencement of online registration: February 7, 2019

Last date to register: February 14, 2019

Application fee payment: February 18 to February 22, 2019

Online application date: February 19, 2019 to February 28, 2019

Last date to send hard copy of application form with required documents to the commission's office: March 8, 2019 till 5:00 pm

Candidates who register for the exam only will be able to pay application fee and consequently fill the application form.

Candidates would be allowed to fill application form only on the next day of making the application fee payment. Hence, they are advised to make application fee payment latest by February 22, 2019.

Candidates would be able to register through the online application portal of BPSC, www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Assistant Engineer, Civil Mains (Written) Competitive Examination will be conducted for 6 papers out of which 4 will be compulsory and 2 will be optional. Out of the 4 compulsory papers, 3 papers (General English, General Hindi, and General Studies) will be completely objective. One compulsory paper for Civil Engineering will be 50% objective and 50% subjective. The two optional papers will also be 50% objective and 50% subjective.

