BIS Recruitment 2022: Over 300 Job Openings In Bureau Of Indian Standards

BIS Recruitment 2022: The selection will be done through a direct recruitment process.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is seeking to hire for 337 vacancies across a range of posts including Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant Director and Director.

The online application process for BIS Recruitment 2022 begins on April 19 and will end on May 9. The selection of the candidates will be done through a direct recruitment process.

BIS has uploaded a recruitment notification pdf on www.bis.gov.in against Advt No. 02/2022/ESTT on April 12, 2022 for a total of 337 vacancies.

Candidates are to apply through online mode only, as such no other mode of application shall be accepted.

For further details/information kindly visit BIS website www.bis.gov.in.

A total of 337 vacancies are available and are divided into Group A, Group B and Group C Posts.

The post-wise breakup of the vacancy is as follows -

* Director (Legal) 1

* Assistant Director (Hindi) 1

* Assistant Director (Admin and Finance) 1

* Assistant Director (Marketing) 1

* Horticulture Supervisor 1

* Assistant (Computer-Aided Design) 2

* Stenographer 22

* Senior Technician 25

* Personal Assistant 28

* Technical Assistant (Laboratory) 47

* Assistant Section Officer 47

* Junior Secretariat Assistant 61 and

* Senior Secretariat Assistant 100

The age limit for the posts is as follows -

* Director - 56 years

* Assistant Director - 35 years

* Personal Assistant - 30 years

* Assistant Section Officer - 30 years

* Assistant (Computer-Aided Design) - 30 years

* Technical Assistant - 30 years

* Stenographer - 27 years

* SSA - 27 years

* JSA - 27 years

* Horticulture Supervisor - 27 years

* Sr Technician - 27 years

Eligibility criteria

BIS is the National Standard Body of India established under the BIS Act 2016 for the harmonious development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

BIS has been providing traceable and tangible benefits to the national economy in a number of ways - providing safe reliable quality goods; minimizing health hazards to consumers; promoting exports and import substitute; control over proliferation of varieties etc. through standardization, certification and testing.

Click here for more Jobs News

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)