Bureau Of Indian Standards Invites Applications For Scientist Positions, Check Key Details

BIS Recruitment 2025: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has opened applications for the recruitment of 20 Scientist B positions across various disciplines. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website - bis.gov.in - by May 23, 2025. No other modes of application will be accepted. The online application window opened on May 3.



BIS Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Chemistry: 2 posts

Civil Engineering: 8 posts

Computer Engineering: 4 posts

Electrical Engineering: 2 posts

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 2 posts

Environmental Engineering: 2 posts

BIS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology (or equivalent) with a minimum of 60% marks and a valid GATE score from 2023, 2024, or 2025.

For the Chemistry discipline, candidates with a Master's degree in Natural Sciences (Chemistry) with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST) are eligible, provided they also have a valid GATE score from the specified years.

BIS Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The upper age limit is 30 years as on May 23, 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms, with up to 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, and up to 15 years for candidates with benchmark disabilities depending on their category.

BIS Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection will be based on:

Shortlisting considering GATE scores (2023/2024/2025)

Personal Interview - Only shortlisted candidates will be invited.

Final merit list - Based on 85% weightage to GATE score and 15% to interview performance. In case of ties, GATE score percentile and age will be considered for ranking.

BIS Recruitment 2025: Salary

Selected candidates will receive gross monthly salary of approximately Rs 1,14,945.



BIS, functioning under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, is the national standards body of India, engaged in standardisation, product and system certification, hallmarking, and international certification initiatives.

Candidates are advised to check bis.gov.in regularly for updates on the recruitment process.

Check detailed notification here.