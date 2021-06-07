Bureau Of Indian Standards Notifies Scientist B Recruitment; Selection Through GATE Score

BIS recruitment 2021 for 28 Scientist B posts.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has notified Scientist B job for engineers and postgraduates. A total of 21 positions in civil, instrumentation, environmental and textile engineering will be filled. 7 positions will also be filled in Chemistry discipline. The application forms are available on the official website and candidates can fill and submit them on or before June 25.

"BIS offers excellent career opportunities to bright, young dynamic persons for the post of Scientist-'B' in the specified disciplines and categories. These posts are in the Pay Level 10 as per the Seventh Central Pay Commission plus allowances as applicable. The gross emoluments at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 87,525 at Delhi at present," it has said.

Graduate engineers are with not less than 60 per cent marks in aggregate; 50 per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes can apply for all posts except the Chemistry discipline.

For Scientist B Chemistry post, candidates should have Master's Degree in Natural Sciences or equivalent in Chemistry discipline only with not less than 60 per cent marks in aggregate; 50 per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Candidates with valid GATE score of 2019, 2020 or 2021 can apply for the job. The GATE score must be valid as on June 25, the BIS has said.

The upper age limit of the candidates is 30 years as on June 25, 2021. Details regarding age relaxation can be found in the job notification.

