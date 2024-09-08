Bureau Of Indian Standards Invites Applications For 345 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.77 Lakh

BIS Recruitment 2024: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has announced its recruitment drive for 2024. The registration process will begin on September 9, and close on September 30. The recruitment aims to fill a total of 345 posts. The examination will be held at 49 locations nationwide.

BIS Recruitment 2024: Post-Wise Vacancy Details

Group A Posts:

Assistant Director (Administration & Finance): 1 vacancy

Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs): 1 vacancy

Assistant Director (Hindi): 1 vacancy

Group B Posts:

Personal Assistant: 27 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer: 43 vacancies

Assistant (Computer Aided Design): 1 vacancy

Group C Posts:

Stenographer: 19 vacancies

Assistant: 128 vacancies

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 78 vacancies

Group B (Laboratory Technical) Posts:

Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 27 vacancies

Senior Technician: 18 vacancies

Cut-off Marks

For Group A posts including Assistant Director roles and Group B positions like Assistant Section Officer and Personal Assistant, candidates must secure at least 50% in aggregate to proceed to the next selection stage. For Technical Assistant (Laboratory), Assistant (Computer Aided Design), Senior Technician, and Technician roles, candidates must achieve a minimum of 50% in the relevant discipline and in aggregate.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates and BIS-serving employees are exempt from the application fee.

Others are required to pay Rs 800.

Educational Qualifications and Experience

Assistant Director (Administration & Finance): A Chartered Accountant, Cost and Works Accountant, or an MBA with a Finance specialization from a recognized institution, with three years of relevant experience in a government or reputed agency.

Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs): An MBA in Marketing, a Master's Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication, or Social Work from a recognized university, with five years of experience in marketing, mass communication, or social work in a government or reputed agency.

Selection Process

Candidates for all posts will be selected based on a written exam, skill test (if required), document verification, and medical examination. The final merit list will be based on scores from the written exam and skill tests.

Exam Pattern

The online examination will consist of 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions for a total of 150 marks, to be completed in 120 minutes. The exam will be bilingual (English and Hindi) except for the English Language test.

For Assistant Director Post:

General Intelligence & Reasoning: 40 questions, 40 marks, 30 minutes

English Language: 40 questions, 40 marks, 30 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude: 20 questions, 20 marks, 20 minutes

Domain Knowledge: 50 questions, 50 marks, 40 minutes

Salary Structure

Assistant Director: Rs 50,100 to Rs 1,77,500

Personal Assistant: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Assistant Section Officer (ASO): Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Assistant (CAD): Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Stenographer: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

Senior Secretariat Assistant: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

Junior Secretariat Assistant: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200

Technical Assistant (Lab): Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Senior Technician: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

Technician: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200

Candidates are advised to apply by visiting the official BIS recruitment portal starting September 9.