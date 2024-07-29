Why Price Of Footwear May Increase From August 1

The new norms will make the goods strong and durable.

New quality standard coming into force from August 1 is expected to make the footwear costly. According to a Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) release, shoes, sandals and slippers being sold in the market will have to meet new quality standard. The updated quality control order (QCO) will be implemented from August 1, 2024, requiring footwear manufacturers to follow IS 6721 and IS 10702 guidelines. The expected quality standard is also expected to push up the cost of articles for the manufacturers.

However, manufacturers with an annual turnover of less than Rs 50 crore have been exempted from this rule of BIS. The rule will also not apply to the old stock of footwear; the sellers will have to upload the details of the old stock on the BIS website.

In all, 46 items will come under the revised BIS norms from August 1. The bureau said it has uploaded the information on its website for "awareness purpose".

Under the revised quality rule, raw materials used mainly in footwear such as rexine, insole and lining will have to be tested for chemical properties. The material used to make the outer part will also have to pass stringent test of tear, strength and flexibility.

The new norms will make the goods strong and durable, and reduce the discomfort to consumers, as per the BIS.

Using better material will increase manufacturing cost, the BIS has not said anything about the cost escalation or how it plans to offset it if the cost goes up.

The BIS is engaged in the activities of standardisation, conformity assessment and quality assurance of goods, articles, processes, systems and services. The Indian Standards established by BIS forms the basis for the product certification schemes, which provides third party assurance of quality, safety and reliability of products to consumers.