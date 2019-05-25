Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment: Admit Card Released For June 16 Exam

Bihar Forest Guard admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit cards for the written examination for Forest Guard. The Forest Guard written exam will be conducted on June 16, 2019. The examination will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Reporting time is 9:00 am. Candidates who applied for Forest Guard recruitment need to download their e-admit card from CSBC website. Forest Guard recruitment for more than 900 posts was announced on January 1, 2019.

Bihar Forest Guard Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official CSBC website: csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Env., Forest & Climate Change' tab.

Step three: Click on the e-admit card link.

Step four: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

Bihar Forest Guard Admit Card Download: Direct Link

The written examination will be of 400 marks. There will be total 100 questions in the paper and each question will carry 4 marks. The question paper will have four parts.

Part I will have 30 questions from current affairs topics of national and international importance. Part II will have 25 questions from class 10 level statistics. Part III will have 25 questions from General Science, Environment Science, Bio-diversity, and Climate change. Part IV will have 20 questions to test knowledge of Hindi language.

Click here for more Jobs News