Assam TET 2019 In November; Important Update For Candidates

Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released an important update for candidates who have applied for Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. The Board will hold Assam TET exam on November 10.

In the latest update, the board has taken cognizance of requests from candidates about incorrect details (candidate's name, mother's/father's name or signature) in their application form. However, the board has already released the admit card for Assam TET and hence can't initiate any form correction process.

For candidates who have made any incorrect entries in their application form can appear for the examination given that they can furnish a photo id proof in support of their claim. The photo id can be Pan Card, Aadhaar card, or bank passbook.

It will be the responsibility of the centre in-charge to make sure that the details on the photo identity proof supplied by the candidate is genuine and then only allow the candidate to appear in the examination.

Assam TET would comprise two papers-- paper 1 will be for lower primary level and paper 2 will be for upper primary level. There will be 150 questions in both papers to be solved in 150 minutes or 2 and half hours. The medium of question paper will be Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English.

A candidate is required to score 60% in Assam TET, i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify the test. However, for SC/ ST (Hills)/ ST (Plain)/ OBC/ MOBC/ PWD (PH), there will be relaxation of 5 %, i.e. for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150.

