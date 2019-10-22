Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on November 10; Download admit card

Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be held on November 10. Admit card of all the candidates who have registered for the exam has been released online.

Download Admit Card

There will be two papers in the exam - Paper 1 will be for Lower primary level and Paper 2 will be for Upper Primary Level. There will be 150 questions in both papers to be solved in 150 minutes or 2 and half hours.

Each question will carry one mark and there is no provision of negative marking. The medium of question paper will be Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English.

A candidate is required to score 60 per cent, i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ ST (Hills)/ ST (Plain)/ OBC/ MOBC/ PWD (PH), there will be relaxation of 5 %, i.e. for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150.

The validity of the Mark sheet cum Certificate of Assam TET shall be for seven years from the date of issue of the certificate.

The exam was initially scheduled to be held on October 20, later it was postponed.

SEBA or Board of Secondary Education, Assam would conduct the exam.

