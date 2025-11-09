Assam Directorate Of Elementary Education Publishes Final Teacher Recruitment Results Online

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has published the results for the recruitment of teachers for Lower Primary (LP) schools. Candidates can visit the official website, dee.assam.gov.in, to download the result. The DEE had announced the openings for Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary Schools and Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers and Hindi Teachers in Upper Primary Schools under Advertisement-A (No. E-383723/117 dated 26/12/2023) and Advertisement-B (No. E-383723/124 dated 26/12/2023).

The results are now available on the DEE official website and the department has also uploaded a list of district-wise, post-wise and medium-wise cut-off marks for the posts of Teachers in LP Schools.

According to the DEE, all the already published provisional merit lists and results will stand canceled. "With publication of the final results, the already published provisional merit lists/results will automatically stand canceled. Any claim for appointment to the post of teachers on the basis of appearance of name in provisional merit lists/results will NOT be entertained," said the DEE in an official notification.

It added, "Appointment orders will be issued to only those candidates whose names appear in the final result." DEE further added that the Orientation and Ceremonial Distribution of Appointment Letters will be held on November 11 at 2 pm onwards, and selected candidates are requested to attend.

There will be a separate Ceremonial Distribution Programme for Tea Tribes Candidates (PBC), which will be announced by the DEE in the coming days. Candidates are advised to check the official DEE Assam website, dee.assam.gov.in, for the most recent information.

Steps to view the status of the Assam DEE Teacher Recruitment results for LP and UP:

1. Go to Assam DEE's official website.

2. Click the link to view the final results for the LP and UP School Teacher posts against the advertisements dated December 26, 2023.

3. Click the link for the final LP and UP status on the newly displayed page.

4. Enter your password and registration number to log in. The screen will show your results.