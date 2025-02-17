Registration For 4,500 Teacher Vacancies In Assam Begins, Check Deadline, Eligibility

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Assam's Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has opened the application process for the recruitment of 4,500 school teachers in lower primary and upper primary schools across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, dee.assam.gov.in. The deadline for submitting applications is March 31.

A total of 2,900 vacancies are available for Assistant Teachers in lower primary schools, while 1,600 positions are open for Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers in upper primary schools. Separate merit lists will be published for each district and category.

Assam DEE Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the recruitment, candidates must have passed either the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), depending on whether they are applying for Lower Primary or Upper Primary teaching positions.

Additionally, one of the selected languages (Language 1 or Language 2) in the CTET or ATET must align with the medium of instruction at the school they wish to join.

Assam DEE Teacher Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Applicants should be at least 18 years old and must not exceed 40 years of age as of January 1. However, candidates from reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations.

Individuals with more than two living children born on or after January 1, 2021-irrespective of whether they are from the same or different partners-are ineligible for recruitment.

Assam DEE Teacher Recruitment 2025: Selection Process



The selection process is merit-based, considering candidates' academic records in Higher Secondary (or equivalent) examinations, graduation, a Diploma in Education, and their performance in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).