Assam Teacher Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 4,500 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 70,000

Assam DEE Teachers Recruitment 2025: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) of Assam has released the notification for the recruitment of teachers for lower primary and upper primary schools across the state. The application process is scheduled to begin on February 20. Interested and eligible candidates will be able apply for the posts by visiting the official website, dee.assam.gov.in. The last date to submit online applications is March 31.

The official notification reads: "The Online Application and documents submitted by the candidate will be verified with the help of DigiLocker, Govt. of India, and by scanning the Barcode or QR Code to ensure the genuineness of the uploaded documents. Verification will also be done via back-office checks with the competent board/council/authority. However, the authority may, if desired, conduct physical document verification at any point in time."

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Scale Of Pay

The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 70,000, along with Grade Pay and other allowances as per the Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019.

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Age Criteria

Candidates must be at least 18 years old. The maximum age limit is 40 years for the Unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/MOBC, 45 years for SC/ST(P)/ST(H), and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as of January 1, 2025.

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Assistant Teacher for Upper Primary School

Science Teacher for Upper Primary School

Hindi Teacher for Upper Primary School

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Documents Required