Assam Teacher Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 4,500 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 70,000

The official notification reads: "The Online Application and documents submitted by the candidate will be verified with the help of DigiLocker, Govt. of India, and by scanning the Barcode or QR Code to ensure the genuineness of the uploaded documents. Verification will also be done via back-office checks with the competent board/council/authority. However, the authority may, if desired, conduct physical document verification at any point in time."
Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Scale Of Pay
The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 70,000, along with Grade Pay and other allowances as per the Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019.
Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Age Criteria
Candidates must be at least 18 years old. The maximum age limit is 40 years for the Unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/MOBC, 45 years for SC/ST(P)/ST(H), and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as of January 1, 2025.
Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
- Assistant Teacher for Upper Primary School
- Science Teacher for Upper Primary School
- Hindi Teacher for Upper Primary School
Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Documents Required
- Passport Size Photograph
- HSLC Admit Card
- HSSLC Mark-sheet and Certificate
- Graduation Mark-sheet and Certificate
- Any other Mark-sheet and Certificate of higher education
- DElEd/BEd Marksheet (1st Year & 2nd Year) and Certificate
- Caste Certificate (in case of SC/ST(P)/ST(H)/OBC/MOBC)
- Document in support of Permanent Residence of Assam
- Certificate and Mark sheet of ATET/CTET for UPS
- Disability certificate from a Government authority (for candidates with disabilities)
- Ex-servicemen certificate issued by the Director, Sainik Welfare Board
- Scanned Signature