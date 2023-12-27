Assam Govt Issues Recruitment Notification For 14,223 School Teacher Posts

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assures over 1 lakh government jobs will be created transparently.
The Assam government has issued a recruitment notification for thousands of teaching positions across the state. The drive aims to fill a total of 14,223 vacancies. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu made the announcement on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, through a series of posts.
In one of his posts, the minister mentioned that the Directorate of Secondary Education has issued an advertisement for 1,424 post-graduate and 7,249 graduate teaching positions. The graduate teachers will be hired for various disciplines such as arts, science, Hindi, and Sanskrit in provincialised secondary schools.
Mr Pegu also highlighted the recruitment of 3,800 assistant teachers for lower primary (LP) schools and 1,750 positions for assistant teachers, science teachers, and Hindi teachers for upper primary (UP) schools.
In response to these developments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "Today, our government has announced openings for over 10,000 positions in the education department. We are committed not only to meeting but surpassing our pledge to create more than 1 lakh government jobs in Assam's history, ensuring transparency."
The BJP had pledged to offer 1,00,000 government jobs annually in Assam during the 2021 assembly election campaign. However, it later clarified that this commitment pertained to the entire five-year tenure.