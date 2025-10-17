Assam TET Result 2025 To Be Declared On October 17 At madhyamik.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam is set to declare the Assam TET Result 2025 on October 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the TET cum Recruitment Examination (TCR), 2024 can check their results on the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in, starting from 10:30 AM.

The TCR 2024 exam was conducted for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers and Graduate Teachers across the state. To access their results, candidates must log in using their Application Number and Password, which were generated during the application process.

The result will be available for download in PDF format and will include candidate details, subject-wise marks, and qualification status.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and check the official website for any updates or announcements related to the recruitment process.

How to Check Assam TET Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide

1. Go to the official website: madhyamik.assam.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the "Assam TET Result 2025" link

3. A login page will appear, enter your Application Number and Password

4. Click on Submit to view your result

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen, review it carefully

6. Download and save the result for your records

7. Take a printout for future reference

The results declared successful are provisional and subject to verification of eligibility criteria and authenticity of documents submitted by the candidates as per the official notification. For any queries or assistance, candidates can contact the technical support helpline at 08042303631, available Monday to Saturday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. More details can be found on the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam.