Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) On January 10; Registration Open

The Secondary Education Department, Assam has notified that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for recruitment of postgraduate teachers will be held on January 10, 2021. This is the tentative date of the exam which may be rescheduled in case of any exigencies, the department has notified.

Candidates can apply till November 30 and the last date for payment of fees is December 3. Candidates have to pay Rs 500 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, MOBC and PwD categories have to pay Rs 300.

Candidates who have Post-Graduation degree with at least 50 % marks from National Council for Teachers Education recognized institution are eligible for the test. "Degrees obtained from off campus and distance education institutions shall not be considered as valid," the department has said. "B.Ed degree received from off Campus Centres or unrecognized institutions/universities shall not be accepted," it adds.

Age of the candidate must not be less than 21 years of age.

The exam will be held at Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhubri, Diphu, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Haflong, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Silchar, Tezpur and Dhemaji.

The exam will have two papers.

The first paper will be compulsory and will have questions from Pedagogy, General English ,Basic Numerical and Assam and It's People. It will carry 100 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt the exam.

The second paper will be subject specific. Candidates have to choose one of the three options for the exam. The options are exclusively commerce related, exclusively science related and general studies and current affairs. This paper will also carry 100 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt it.

"To qualify in TET Examination the candidate must score at least 60% marks in each paper. However, 5% relaxation in marks will be given for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PH candidates," the education department has mentioned in the notification.

