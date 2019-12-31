SEBA Releases Result For Assam Teachers' Eligibility Test 2019

Assam TET 2019 result is available on the official SEBA website

The Department of Elementary Education, Assam, has released the result for Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Level - 2019. The result is available on the Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) official website. The exam was held on November 10, 2019.

Candidates who appeared in the Assam TET exam will need their application number and password to login and check the result. Candidates would need to select the examination they appeared in from the dropdown box.

Assam TET 2019 Result: Check Here

Reports suggest that meagre 9 per cent candidates have passed in the Assam TET exam.

There were two papers in the exam - Paper 1 was for Lower primary level and Paper 2 was for Upper Primary Level. Each paper had 150 questions to be answered in two and half hours.

Each question carried one mark and there was no provision of negative marking. The medium of question paper will be Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English.

A candidate is required to score 60 per cent, i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ST (Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH), there will be relaxation of 5 %, i.e. for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150.

