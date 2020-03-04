Assam Secondary TET (STET) 2019 Result Today

Assam Secondary TET (STET) result will be announced today on the official website

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Mission is expected to announce the result for Assam Secondary TET result soon. The STET result will be released on the official website for Assam SSA. The Secondary TET exam was held in January. The exam was earlier scheduled on December 22 but was postponed and was held on January 19, 2020.

Himant Biswa Sarma, Assam Education Minister, tweeted yesterday that the result for Assam Secondary TET will be released today, on March 4.

Tommrw (4.3.2020)result of secondary TET will be announced which will be available at SSA website — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2020

While the result date has been confirmed, there's no confirmation on the time for TET result declaration.

The exam was held for total 200 marks. There were two parts to the exam question paper. Part I had 50 questions from General Studies and Current Affairs, and 50 questions from the respective subject for the Language medium selected by the applicant. Part II had 100 questions from Pedagogy and General English. The exam was OMR-based.

In order to qualify in the Assam High School TET, a candidate will need to score minimum qualifying marks in both parts of the question paper.

Candidates who qualify in the exam will become eligible to teach secondary classes in government schools in Assam. However, qualifying in the examination does not automatically mean that the candidate will be appointed as a teacher. Qualification in TET means that a candidate is eligible and can apply for teacher recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News