Assam Postpones High School Teacher Eligibility Test

The Secondary Education Department, Assam has notified that the TET exam which was scheduled on December 22 has been postponed.

Assam Postpones High School Teacher Eligibility Test

Assam has postponed the High School Teachers Eligibility Test scheduled in December

New Delhi:

The Secondary Education Department, Assam has notified that the TET exam which was scheduled on December 22 has been postponed. The High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will now be held on January 19, 2019.

The news agency ANI tweeted the information about the exam postponement. 

The High School TET, also known as Medium TET for secondary level, will be conducted in five languages - Assamese, Hindi, Manipuri, Bodo, and Bengali.

The exam will be conducted for total 200 marks. There will be two parts to the exam question paper. Part I will have 50 questions from General Studies and Current Affairs, and 50 questions from the respective subject for the Language medium selected by the applicant. Part II will have 100 questions from Pedagogy and General English. The exam will be OMR-based.

Click here for more Education News

Comments
SEBA

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News