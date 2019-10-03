Assam TET 2019 Postponed. Exam Now In November, Admit Card Soon

Assam TET 2019 has been postponed and will be conducted in November

Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has been postponed to November. Earlier, Assam TET was scheduled on October 20 but now it will be conducted on November 10, 2019. The Department of Education, Assam had scheduled release of admit cards for the TET on September 30 but it has been postponed as well. The latest notice on the official website says, 'Admit Card download notification will be informed soon.'

There will be two papers in the exam - Paper 1 will be for Lower primary level and Paper 2 will be for Upper Primary Level. There will be 150 questions in both papers to be solved in 150 minutes or 2 and half hours.

Each question will carry one mark and there is no provision of negative marking. The medium of question paper will be Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English.

A candidate is required to score 60 per cent, i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ST (Hills)/ST (Plain)/ OBC/ MOBC/ PWD (PH), there will be relaxation of 5 %, i.e. for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150.

The validity of the Mark sheet cum Certificate of Assam TET shall be for seven years from the date of issue of the certificate.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.