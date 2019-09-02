Assam TET 2019: Online Application Process Begins; Exam In October

Assam TET 2019 online application process begins today

Assam TET 2019: The Department of Elementary Education, Assam, has released notification for Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Level - 2019. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online. The online application process started today and will conclude on September 17, 2019. The department will release the e-admit cards for the exam on September 30. The Assam TET 2019 will be held on October 20, 2019.

Only candidates who are a permanent citizen of Assam can apply for Assam TET. For Lower Primary level, candidate must have passed Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) exam with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

In case of Upper Primary level, the applicant must be a graduate with a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Applicants should refer to the official advertisement available her for equivalent qualification.

There will be two papers in the exam - Paper 1 will be for Lower primary level and Paper 2 will be for Upper Primary Level. There will be 150 questions in both papers to be solved in 150 minutes or 2 and half hours.

Each question will carry one mark and there is no provision of negative marking. The medium of question paper will be Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English.

A candidate is required to score 60 per cent, i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ST (Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH), there will be relaxation of 5 %, i.e. for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.