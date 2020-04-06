Thatched House Catches Fire In Jaipur As Crackers Fell On Its Roof: Cops

The police said there was no casualty in the incident.

A thatched house on a vacant plot of land caught fire in the Vaishali Nagar area in Jaipur on Sunday night as firecrackers fell on its roof, police said.

However, there was no casualty, they added.

Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Phulwari said two firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, adding that no one was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to show solidarity with the fight against the coronavirus, people here lit earthen lamps, candles as also burst firecrackers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)