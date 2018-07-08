PM Narendra Modi's Rally A Flop Show: Ashok Gehlot

PM Modi held a mega rally in Jaipur where he interacted with people benefitting from social schemes

AICC general secretary and former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally a flop show today, saying no interaction took place in the meeting and only pre-recorded statement of beneficiaries were played in the programme.



"The meeting was organised for direct interaction with the prime minister but only a presentation of pre-recorded sponsored clips was shown in the meeting. Will this be called an interaction?" Mr Gehlot said.



Mr Gehlot said that these clips could have been sent to the prime minster in a pen drive and that too without spending crores of rupees.



