3 Dead After Thar Crashes Into Bike In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Three people were killed after a speeding SUV allegedly hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The accident occurred between Sheopura and Bhomapura on the Chirawa-Mandrela road late Wednesday night.

Rajesh Saini (45), Omprakash Saini (58) and Ashok, all residents of Sultana Ka Bas village, were going towards Kopariya Kuan on the motorcycle when a Mahindra Thar coming from the opposite direction allegedly hit them, police said.

While Rajesh and Omprakash were declared dead at the hospital, Ashok, who was referred to Jaipur in critical condition, succumbed to his injuries on the way, they said.

Following the accident, angry villagers blocked the Chirawa-Mandrela road, prompting police to deploy additional personnel to maintain law and order.

The bodies were taken to the Chirawa sub-district hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.

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