Speeding Fortuner On Wrong Side Of Road Hits Bike In Maharashtra, 2 Killed

Two brothers were killed after a speeding Toyota Fortuner, allegedly coming from the wrong side of the road, rammed their bike in Maharashtra's Chhatarpati Sambhajinagar district, police said.

The accident took place behind the IT Park in the Chikalthana MIDC area late on Wednesday night.

According to police, the SUV was allegedly being driven in the wrong direction when it collided head-on with the bike.

The impact was so severe that both riders died on the spot. The motorcycle was completely mangled and the SUV also suffered extensive damage.

The victims were identified as Nikhil Ankush Arke and Kapil Ankusk Arke, residents of Banjara Colony in Sillod Taluka. The duo worked at a hotel in Prozone Mall, located in the CIDCO area.

According police, Kapil had returned home after completing his shift on Wednesday night and at around 12.15 am, he set out on his bike to pick up his elder brother Nikhil from work.

As they were returning home, a speeding Fortuner allegedly coming from the wrong side of the road rammed their bike near the IT Park, police said.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene immediately after the accident. A search has been launched to trace him, while further investigation is underway, they said.