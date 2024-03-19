Punjab Man Stabs Wife To Death In Canada, Then Video Calls Mother To Inform

The late-night homicide took place on March 15 in Abbotsford, officials said (Representational)

A Punjab man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Canada, officials said.

Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbia's Abbotsford with "life-threatening stab wounds", they added.

The incident took place on March 15 at the 3400-block of Wagner Drive, officials said.

"First responders attempted life-saving measures, but sadly, the woman died in hospital shortly thereafter," Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement.

Her husband, Jagpreet Singh, was arrested on scene in relation to the incident.

After the incident, Jagpreet made a video call to his mother back home in Ludhiana and told her that he had killed his wife.

"After stabbing my sister to death, Jagpreet made a video call to his mother back home in Ludhiana and said 'I have put her to sleep forever'," Balwinder's sister told The Indian Express.

The couple had regular arguments over finances as Jagpreet, who went to Canada just a week ago, had stopped working and was unemployed, she said.

They got married in 2000 and had a daughter and a son, The Indian Express reported.

Jagpreet's family, however, denied the allegations and said they were a "happy couple".

"We are still unclear about what exactly happened that night between my brother and his wife. He or our family never harassed Balwinder Kaur. They were a happy couple and had returned from shopping a few hours before the incident," Jagpreet's brother told The Indian Express.

"After the incident, my brother had called our mother to tell us that he injured his wife by mistake. He was asking for forgiveness. Nothing was intentional. No one knows the reason behind what happened that night as their daughter was also away," he added.