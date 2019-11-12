Man In US Kills Wife Because She Liked Hrithik Roshan, Commits Suicide: Report

The man was jealous because his wife was a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan, according to the report.

A 33-year-old man in the US allegedly stabbed his wife to death and then hanged himself because he was jealous of her liking for Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, according to a media report.

Dineshwar Budhidat of Queens allegedly stabbed his wife Donne Dojoy, 27, who worked as a bartender and then committed suicide on Friday, a report in The New York Post said.

Dineshwar Budhidat was "extremely jealous" because his wife was a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan, the woman's friends told The Post, adding that her liking for the actor sent him into fits of rage.

"She told me when she was at home watching a movie or listening to a song (with Hrithik in it), he would ask her to take it off because he would get so jealous," Mala Ramdhani, 52, a karaoke singer at Gemini's Ultra Lounge in Ozone Park, where Ms Dojoy tended bar, said.

"Any movie Hrithik acted in, she wanted to see it," Ms Ramdhani said.

The report said Ms Dojoy had moved out of her apartment where she lived in with her husband but had agreed to stop by the place for a while.

Later in the evening, the man texted the sister of his wife, saying he had killed her, and instructing that the key to the apartment could be found under a flower pot, police sources said.

He then left behind his wife's body and hanged himself nearby, the report said.

The New York Daily News reported that Dineshwar Budhidat had assaulted his wife weeks after they got married in July. Ms Dojoy even had an order of protection against Dineshwar Budhidat that came in a court case which stemmed from his arrest in August for slapping and strangling Ms Dojoy a week earlier inside their Queens apartment.

"I think he loved her but at the same time, he was obsessed with her, because of the type of job she did," Rodney, a friend of Ms Dojoy, said in the report. "She looked good, she always made her money, so he was probably jealous of her."

Ms Dojoy had told her friends that he was controlling and even violent with her at times. "She talked about him abusing her, controlling her, beating her, scaring her, threatening to kill her," Rodney added. "She never took it seriously because she loved him."

Ms Dojoy's aunt, Silvin Dojoy, called her niece "a lovely young lady. A beautiful girl. She was intelligent, and she worked hard."

Of the husband, she said, "He was a coward. Who acts like that? Lift your hands against a woman? That's a cowardly act. There is no reason for him to have done what he did. It's unbelievable. He had no right to do what he did."

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

