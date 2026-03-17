"Mummy, No": At UP Station, Daughter's Grip Pulls Woman Away From Death

A tense scene unfolded at Aligarh railway station, where a woman in distress edged toward the tracks as a train approached. In those critical seconds, her seven-year-old daughter clutched her from behind and shouted for her to stop, prompting passengers and GRP personnel to rush in and move the woman to safety.

According to officials, the woman had been troubled by ongoing domestic issues. As a train was about to enter the platform on Sunday, she moved toward the tracks. Before anyone around could react, her young daughter, Twinkle, ran forward and held her tightly from behind.

Witnesses said the girl cried out loudly, repeating, "Mummy, no... mummy, no," as she tried to pull her mother back. Her cries alerted people on the platform and the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel nearby.

Police officers rushed to the spot and moved the woman to safety. A delay of just a few seconds could have led to a serious incident, but the child's quick action changed the course of events.

According to the preliminary information, the woman had been facing domestic conflict for a long time. Her husband, who works at a petrol pump, allegedly drank frequently and assaulted her. Disturbed by the continued harassment, she decided to leave for her parents' home in Banda district but broke down emotionally after reaching the station.

The scene left many onlookers emotional, with several passengers calling the girl's action both brave and thoughtful. They said it was remarkable for a child her age to respond with such awareness in a situation like this.

Inspector Sandeep Tomar, the GRP station in-charge, said that relatives from both the woman's parental and marital homes had been called to the police station.

Counselling is being conducted to ensure the woman receives support and that such a situation does not arise again. Police officials said they are trying to help the family resolve the matter and strengthen the woman emotionally.

(With inputs from Adnan Khan)