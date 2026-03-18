Trainee Cop Found Dead In Mumbai, Note Alleges Threats By Girlfriend's Parents

A 32-year-old police trainee was found dead at the Kalina Police Training Centre in Santacruz, with authorities recovering a suicide note from his possession that accused his girlfriend's parents of pressuring him to end the relationship and issuing threats that drove him to take the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaiyasab Maruti Vhavle, a resident of Khadgaon village in Parbhani district, Maharashtra. Vhavle had recently joined the police force as a driver and was undergoing training at the Kalina facility.

His body was discovered in his room at the police quarters on the premises, police officials confirmed.

According to senior officers from Vakola police station, which has jurisdiction over the case, an alleged suicide note was found in the pocket of the deceased.

In the note, Vhavle reportedly detailed that he had been in a relationship with a woman from a neighbouring district for more than one and a half years.

The couple had planned to marry, but the woman's parents strongly opposed the alliance.

The note further claimed that the woman's parents repeatedly threatened him with serious consequences if he continued the relationship.

Vhavle also wrote that his own family members were threatened, which caused him immense mental stress and anguish. He allegedly mentioned receiving threatening calls from them on the very day of the incident.

Based on the contents of the suicide note and preliminary statements recorded from Vhavle's family members, Vakola police registered a case of abetment of suicide against the parents of the woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigations are being conducted to ascertain the veracity of the allegations made in the note.

Police said the suicide note has been sent for handwriting verification and forensic examination to confirm its authenticity.

Call data records of the deceased and the individuals named in the note are being analysed.

Statements from all concerned persons, including family members of both sides, are being recorded as part of the ongoing probe.

No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation remains active.

Officials emphasised that a thorough inquiry is underway to establish the sequence of events and any role played by the accused in contributing to the trainee's mental state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)