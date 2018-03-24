Man Dead In Car Crash At US Air Base Identified As Indian: FBI

Hafiz Kazi, 51, was living in the US since 1993 and was a legal resident, FBI Special Agent Sean Ragan said at a news conference, adding that he was originally from India.
He apparently lived in the San Francisco area and had worked as a cab driver, Ragan said.
Around 7pm on Wednesday, Kazi drove his minivan through the main gate of Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. The vehicle soon veered, crashed and started burning and by the time first responders broke through its locked doors, Kazi was dead, Regan was quoted as saying by the CNN.
No shots were fired during the fiery crash, he said, adding investigators discovered five propane tanks, three phones, gas cans, several lighters and a gym bag inside the car.
"Authorities have not announced a motive but the security breach does not appear at this point to be terrorism-related," Ragan said.
"We don't have any nexus to terrorism at this point," he said but added that Kazi's phones and social media were being searched for any possible connections.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing and there are no current known threats to the base or community. "The main gate has reopened and all other facilities are operating as normal," the base officials added.
The base is located in Solano County and is midway between Sacramento and San Francisco.