Indian Man Goes On Trial In Dubai For Harassing Woman: Report

The Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the woman.

An Indian man has gone on trial in Dubai after being accused of harassing a Syrian woman at a shopping mart there.

The 35-year-old woman testified in court that she was at Dragon Mart in August in Dubai when the accused, 33, followed her, Gulf News reported today.

"I was buying some toys with my children when I saw the defendant," she said, adding: "He kept staring at me in a way that scared me. He stood behind me and kept checking my body despite the fact I was wearing non-revealing clothes."

After he touched her, the woman yelled at the man following which the other customers present at the mart stopped him from fleeing until the police arrived and arrested him.

The man has admitted to touching the woman, the report said.

